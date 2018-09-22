What to Know A 56-year-old cyclist was struck and killed when an impaired driver veered out of his lane on Long Island, police said

Vincent Rienze Jr., 27, of Miller Place, was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer west on Route 25, in Middle Island, around 4:20 a.m. Saturday when he veered out of his lane and hit a cyclist and a telephone pole, Suffolk County police said.

The cyclist, 56-year-old Stephen Salzman of Ridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Rienze was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

He’s been arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to police. It wasn’t immediately clear what drug or drugs Rienze was impaired by.

Rienze is expected to appear in court on Sunday.