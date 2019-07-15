You could stay here. Hunter S Thompson at his ranch sitting in his kitchen which he also used as an office on October 12, 1990 in Woody Creek, Aspen, Colorado (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)

Fans of gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson can now find his writer’s cabin up on Airbnb -- and proceeds from your stay go to the Gonzo Foundation, which supports a scholarship for veterans at Columbia University.

The cabin is in Thompson’s Owl Creek compound in Woody Creek, Colorado. Thompson’s widow Anita Thompson opened up the cabin, off the main house, to short-term rentals earlier this year.

Hunter Thompson at his ranch standing against a bookcase with a Ralph Steadman picture on the wall on October 12, 1990 in Woody Creek, Aspen, Colorado (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Anita Thompson welcomes those who love Hunter S. Thompson’s work,” the Airbnb listing said.

The cabin has two bedrooms, its own kitchen, and one of Thompson’s writing desks. During peak season, stays go for $550 per night.