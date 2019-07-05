Employees at a New Jersey food stand stumbled upon a gruesome discovery when they arrived at work Monday morning, finding a bag of bones hanging on the door to the shop — and officials believe the remains could be from a human. (Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019)

The human bones discovered in a plastic bag hanging from the door of a snack stand at a scenic overlook in New Jersey earlier this week were left there by a park-goer who found them at the base of a cliff, a source familiar with the investigation told News 4 Friday. More bones have since turned up.

According to the source, the unnamed park-goer picked up the bones at the base of the Stateline Lookout overlook in Alpine on Monday, stuffed them on the bag and left them on the door of the food stand. It's not clear why the bones were left there, or how they ended up at the bottom of the cliff, but investigators were able to make contact with the individual who found them and that person brought authorities back to the spot where the bones were initially found.

More bones were discovered at that location, the source said. At this point, investigators have two working theories -- No. 1, the bones are the remains of a hiker who may have slipped and fallen; and No. 2, they are the remains of a person who committed suicide by jumping off the overlook.

Missing persons reports are being reviewed as authorities conduct DNA testing to confirm the identity of the dead individual.

Employees at the Stateline Lookout food stand in Palisades Intestate Park stumbled upon the gruesome discovery when they arrived at work around 8 a.m. Monday and immediately called police. They were identified as human several days later. Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Bergen County prosecutor's office.