Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Teenage Girl on Long Island: Police

Jenna Perez, 17, of Selden, was crossing Nesconset Highway approximately 300 feet west of Terryville Road in Port Jefferson Station around 9:25 p.m. when a westbound driver hit her, Suffolk County police said.

The driver then fled the scene, according to police. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately provide a description of the car that hit Perez. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.