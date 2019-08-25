Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Teenage Girl on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Teenage Girl on Long Island: Police

The 17-year-old girl was crossing Nesconset Highway when she was hit, police said

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    A driver hit and killed a teenage girl on Long Island on Saturday night, then fled the scene, police said.

    Jenna Perez, 17, of Selden, was crossing Nesconset Highway approximately 300 feet west of Terryville Road in Port Jefferson Station around 9:25 p.m. when a westbound driver hit her, Suffolk County police said.

    The driver then fled the scene, according to police. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police didn’t immediately provide a description of the car that hit Perez. An investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

