What to Know Computer parts found in a student bathroom at NJ's Hightstown High School prompted an evacuation Monday morning, school officials say

The building was evacuated as a precaution; students and teachers were helped onto buses outside to stay warm as officials investigated

The computer parts turned out not to be anything threatening; officials didn't know what they were at first but thought it looked suspicious

A New Jersey high school was evacuated as a safety precaution Monday after a "suspicious device" that later turned out to be oddly assembled computer parts was found in a boys' bathroom, according to the district's website and local police.

East Windsor Regional Schools' website said Hightstown High School on Leshin Lane in Mercer County was evacuated around 9:30 a.m. after a student found the device in the bathroom. School personnel said whatever it was appeared to have been constructed in a suspicious manner; officials contacted police.

Students and staff were put on buses to keep warm. The district said they were later taken to MH Kreps School "due to the need for a thorough investigation." The district said there was no threat to students or faculty since everyone was off the premises and asked parents not to go to the Kreps School.

In an updated statement Monday afternoon, the school district said kids were being fed lunch at Kreps but then would be bused back to the high school to finish the day. All after-school activities would proceed as scheduled.

Highstown High School serves more than 1,500 students in grades 9-12. No injuries were reported.