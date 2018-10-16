What to Know The MTA and the NYPD's Transit Bureau are teaming up to create a haunted subway this Thursday and Friday, Oct. 18-19

The 14th Street/Union Square stop will be converted into the spook station from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. those two days

Enter at 15th Street and University; the event is also family friendly, the MTA and NYPD say

The NYPD's Transit Bureau and the MTA are trying to make the subways scary this Halloween, turning a Manhattan station into a two-day fright fest they're dubbing the "first annual haunted subway."

So yes, this may be just the beginning.

The NYPD Transit Bureau tweeted that the 14th Street/Union Square stop would be converted into a spooky station this Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The haunt is described as "family-friendly."

Enter at 15th Street and University.

Neither the NYPD nor the MTA hinted at what the spook-fest may have in store.