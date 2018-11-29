Boy in Hasidic Clothes Beaten in Unprovoked Attack: NYPD

A boy wearing Hasidic clothing in Brooklyn was beaten by a man in an apparent unprovoked attack, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

A boy wearing Hasidic clothing in Brooklyn was beaten by a man in an apparent unprovoked attack over the weekend, police say.

It was Sunday at 6 p.m. when cops claim the 9-year-old boy was walking home in Williamsburg when a man approached the boy and punched him several times in the face, according to the NYPD. The suspect, police said, didn't say a word to the victim during the attack.

The boy refused medical attention at the scene and is expected to be OK, officials said.

The onslaught is being investigated as a hate crime. The attacker was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white shoes.

No arrests have been made. Investigators urged witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that may lead to the suspect.