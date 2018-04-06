What to Know China vowed to fight the U.S. "at any cost" after President Trump proposed slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods

China Vows to Fight US “at Any Cost” as Trade Spat Worsens

China vowed to fight the U.S. "at any cost" after President Trump proposed slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. Trump's surprise move to instruct the U.S. trade representative to consider the additional tariffs came a day after Beijing announced plans to tax $50 billion in American products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a U.S. move this week to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports. In Beijing, the Commerce Ministry said China doesn't want a trade war — but isn't afraid to fight one. Trump's proposal intensified what was already shaping up to be the biggest trade battle since World War II.

Trump Says He Didn't Know About Lawyer's Payment to Adult-Film Actress

President Trump said he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy Daniels, issuing a firm denial in his first public comments about the adult-film actress who alleges she had an affair with him. Asked aboard Air Force One whether he knew about the payment, Trump said flatly: "No." Trump also said he didn't know why his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made the payment. Until now, Trump had avoided questions on Daniels, though the White House has consistently said Trump denies there was a relationship. Still, he has been dogged by the focus on the porn actress, who says she had a sexual encounter with him in 2006 and was paid to keep quiet as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels is now seeking to invalidate that agreement.

Ex-South Korean President Found Guilty of Abuse of Power, Coercion

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was formally convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison, a year after she was driven from office and arrested over a corruption scandal that saw months of massive street rallies calling for her ouster. The conviction, which she can appeal, is the latest hit in a dramatic fall for South Korea's first female president. Once seen as the darling of South Korean conservatives, she was dubbed "Queen of Elections" by local media for her track record of leading her party to victory in tight races and still has a small group of fierce supporters who regularly stage rallies calling for her release. Park maintains she's a victim of "political revenge" and has been refusing to attend court sessions since October. She didn't attend Friday's verdict, citing a sickness that wasn't specified publicly. In a nationally televised verdict, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Park of bribery, extortion, abuse of power and other charges. "It's inevitable that the defendant should be held strictly responsible for her crimes, if only to prevent the unfortunate event of (a president) abusing the power given by the people and causing chaos in state affairs," chief judge Kim Se-yun said.

Health Department Probes E. Coli Outbreak in 4 New Jersey Counties

New Jersey’s Health Department says it’s investigating a half-dozen cases of E. coli that may be linked to a restaurant chain in the state. The six cases of E. coli were reported in Somerset, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Warren counties. The department says it's in the process of gathering the food history of those who fell ill. Health officials say they won't name the restaurant unless a link is confirmed. An investigation into the outbreak will happen in two parts, the Health Department says. First, state lab tests will be done to determine if the strains of E. coli match. Then the CDC will do confirmatory tests. Second, investigators will try to determine the common food source that made the people sick. The department said it will work with the FDA to trace the sources of the food eaten by those who fell ill, as well as the sources of the food delivered to the restaurant. E. coli can spread from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, the CDC says. It is very contagious and can spread quickly in places such as daycare centers and cruise ships.

Surgeon General Urges Americans to Carry Overdose Antidote

The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone to help combat the nation's opioid crisis and save lives. Speaking at the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams issued his office's first national public health advisory in 13 years. Adams said he hopes those who are at risk — as well as their friends and family members — will keep the antidote on hand and learn how to use it. "You don't have to be a policeman or a firefighter or a paramedic to save a life," said Adams, who pointed out that more than half of opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. occur at home. According to federal data, more than 42,000 Americans suffered fatal opioid overdoses in 2016, more than double the number who died in 2010. Naloxone can restore a person's breathing after it is injected or sprayed in the nostrils, quickly bringing overdose victims back from near-death.

Conor McGregor Charged With Assault in NYC Rampage, NYPD Says

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly went on a caught-on-camera rampage after a UFC 223 press conference at Barclays Center, the NYPD says. Two senior law enforcement sources told News 4 late Thursday that McGregor is expected to face a judge after multiple social media accounts captured video of him acting wildly in a non-public area of the arena. One video showed McGregor picking up a metal guardrail and running with it in an apparent attempt to throw it at a departing bus carrying several other fighters including rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor allegedly continued flailing other items around and ultimately launched something that hit the window of the bus, cracking it and shattering the glass, video taken from inside the bus shows. Michael Chiesa, another UFC fighter set to compete in the weekend's events, had minor injuries. A source close to McGregor told News 4 that he was "upset and distraught" following the episode.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Diagnosed With Shingles

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed he has been diagnosed with shingles, a day after tweeting that he had one of the worst migraines of his life. "This isn't a migraine, it's shingles!" Miranda tweeted. "Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask until further notice." Severe headaches are often a symptom of the viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. The disease is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox and is highly contagious. Even in his sickened state, Miranda joked about wearing a phantom mask with his twitter followers and writing typos on his Twitter feed.