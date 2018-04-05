Health Department Probes E. Coli Outbreak in 4 NJ Counties

What to Know The cases of E. coli have been reported in Somerset, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Warren counties

The Health Department says the illnesses may be linked to a restaurant chain

The department says it won't name the restaurant unless a link is confirmed

New Jersey’s Health Department says it’s investigating a half-dozen cases of E. coli that may be linked to a restaurant chain in the state.

The six cases of E. coli were reported in Somerset, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Warren counties.

The department says it's in the process of gathering the food history of those who fell ill.

Health officials say they won't name the restaurant unless a link is confirmed.

"Individuals could have eaten a number of meals in a number of places before getting sick," a press release from health officials reads.

An investigation into the outbreak will happen in two parts, the Health Department says.

First, state lab tests will be done to determine if the strains of E. coli match. Then the CDC will do confirmatory tests.

Second, investigators will try to determine the common food source that made the people sick. The department said it will work with the FDA to trace the sources of the food eaten by those who fell ill, as well as the sources of the food delivered to the restaurant.

E. coli can spread from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, the CDC says. It is very contagious and can spread quickly in places such as daycare centers and cruise ships.

Common symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

