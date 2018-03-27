What to Know Daniels filed a lawsuit that alleges Trump's personal lawyer defamed her and violated campaign finance law by brokering a "hush agreement"

The American Dental Association wants dentists to drastically cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes took to Instagram to slam the survivors of the Parkland shooting as "vile abusers of the dead"

Stormy Daniels Sues Trump Lawyer, Says He Defamed Her

Stormy Daniels filed an amended lawsuit that alleges Donald Trump's personal lawyer defamed her and violated campaign finance law by brokering a "hush agreement" just before the 2016 election, NBC News reported. The new filing in federal court comes less than 24 hours after a television interview in which Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had unprotected sex with Trump in 2006 and was later threatened for telling her story. Clifford filed suit in state court earlier this month, arguing that the $130,000 hush agreement brokered by Cohen was invalid because Trump never signed it. Cohen, joined by Trump, then had the case moved to federal court with an eye toward pushing it into private arbitration. The White House denies allegations of an affair and any involvement in threats.

Linda Brown, Student at Center of '54 School Segregation Ruling, Dies

Linda Brown, who as a Kansas girl was at the center of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, has died at age 76. Her father, Oliver Brown, tried to enroll the family in an all-white school in Topeka, and the case was sparked when he and several black families were turned away. The NAACP's legal arm brought the lawsuit to challenge segregation in public schools, and Oliver Brown became lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the Supreme Court that ended school segregation. Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel at NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., said in a statement that Linda Brown is one of a band of heroic young people who, along with her family, courageously fought to end the ultimate symbol of white supremacy — racial segregation in public schools. Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel of Topeka confirmed that Linda Brown died. No cause of death was released. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Dentist Group Puts Teeth in Push to Curb Opioid Painkillers

The American Dental Association wants dentists to drastically cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers. The group said it is pressing for limiting prescriptions to a week and mandatory education for dentists that encourages using other painkillers that are not addictive. Dentists write fewer than 7 percent of opioid prescriptions in the U.S. But new research shows that practice has increased in recent years, despite evidence that ibuprofen and acetaminophen work just as well for most dental pain and are less risky. Dentists are the leading prescribers of opioids for teens. Opioids are usually prescribed for short-term pain after procedures including removal of wisdom teeth and other tooth extractions.

Eagles of Death Metal Frontman Calls Parkland Survivors “Pathetic”

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes, who survived the terrorist attack during his band's concert at the Bataclan theater in Paris in 2015, took to Instagram to slam the survivors of the Parkland shooting as "vile abusers of the dead," in the wake of the student-led March For Our Lives demonstrations across the country. Hughes accompanied the comment with a vulgar Instagram post equating gun violence with sexual assault. "It might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting......As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action," Hughes wrote. He accused Gonzalez of being "the Awful Face of Treason" and a "survivor of Nothing" before deleting another Instagram post which featured a doctored photo of Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez ripping apart the U.S. constitution.

Tiffany Haddish Claims Drugged Out Actress “Bit Beyoncé in the Face”

Beyonce and Jay-Z throw some wild parties--sometimes unintentionally. Tiffany Haddish was invited to one of the couple's bashes in December 2017, where she managed to snag a selfie with Beyonce. Haddish later claimed the singer agreed to take a picture with her as a means to prevent her from hitting a woman who had gotten too close to Jay-Z. Now she’s sharing new details about the event. Beyonce approached Haddish and said, "I'm Beyonce," as if it were no big deal. There was also an actress who was "just, like, doing the most-est," Haddish says. "She bit Beyonce in the face." Haddish declines to name the actress, and Beyonce's rep says she "cannot comment" on the alleged incident, as she has "no knowledge" of it. Haddish kept bumping into the unnamed actress throughout the night, culminating in a brief standoff. Beyonce asked her to calm down, telling her to "have fun" instead. To diffuse the situation, Beyonce took a selfie.