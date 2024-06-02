Cops shoot man with knife threatening people outside Manhattan precinct: NYPD

Police in Harlem shot a man after he allegedly threatened people with a knife outside of a police precinct Saturday night.

According to police, someone ran into the 23rd Precinct in East Harlem around 5:30 p.m. to tell cops that a man armed with a knife was trying to stab a group of people.

"The officers crossed the street and saw the male, armed with a knife, running and attempting to stab a victim. The situation was extremely chaotic and fast," Assistant Chief Ruel Stephenson said. "The officers gave numerous verbal commands to the male to drop the knife, however he continued to run after the victim while wielding the knife."

Police said the 36-year-old man then lunged at an officer in the street with the knife, then ran to the sidewalk, still chasing the victim. The man allegedly lunged at a second officer, who deployed a taser and it the man -- but it was ineffective.

"As the officer discharged the taser, the male then swung the knife at the officer missing her face by mere inches. The sergeant, seeing the male trying to slash the officer, has no choice but to discharge his firearm," Stephenson added.

That officer fired one round, hitting the man in the back. Police said the entire encounter lasted 34 seconds.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I saw the policeman holding a gun, he was yelling something. I couldn’t see the guy with the knife, but suddenly I heard a gunshot," Pai-chun Ma, an East Harlem resident, said.

The man with the knife was taken to the hospital. Police said he has a documented history of mental illness with the department, including two encounters with police in may where he was evaluated at the hospital.

Neighbors in the area were surprised to hear it happened just steps from the precinct in broad daylight.

"All we can do is pray that things get better and these kids stay safe," another neighbor said.

The NYPD said there is bodycam footage as well as security video of the shooting that will be included in its investigation.