Happening Today: Snow, DACA, MTA Hearing, Disney+

Tri-State Preps for Tuesday's First Snow of Season



After teasing New Yorkers with the chance for flurries last week amid freezing temperatures, the first snow of the season may actually arrive Tuesday as some cold rain looks to transition into snow — but the real threat may come even later. Conditions are expected to turn sour mid- to late-Tuesday morning, when morning rain will give way to specks of wet snow around lunchtime, Storm Team 4 Says.

Protections for 660,000 Immigrants on Line at Supreme Court

Protections for 660,000 immigrants are on the line at the Supreme Court. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday on the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and allows them to work in the United States legally. The program was begun under President Barack Obama. The Trump administration announced in September 2017 that it would end DACA protections, but lower federal courts have stepped in to keep the program alive. Now it's up to the Supreme Court to say whether the way the administration has gone about trying to wind down DACA complies with federal law.

Public Can Weigh in on MTA's $50 Billion Capital Plan

The public can weigh in on a plan for New York to spend over $50 billion on commuter infrastructure projects over the next five years. New York's Democratic-led state Legislature is holding a hearing Tuesday at the Assembly hearing room in New York City. The Metropolitan Transportation Agency's plan comes as it faces scrutiny over the performance of its subway and calls to modernize the system.

Disney Plus Streaming Debuts With Hit Brands

Disney will sprinkle its pixie dust on the streaming arena Tuesday, as its Disney Plus service debuts with an arsenal of marquee franchises including Marvel and Star Wars, original series with a built-in fan base and a cheap price to boot. The $7-a-month commercial-free service is poised to set the standard for other services like WarnerMedia's HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock to follow, as major media companies behind hit TV shows and movies seek to siphon the subscription revenue now going to Netflix and other streaming giants.