Happening Today: Newark Water, Weinstein, VMAs, US Open

New Jersey Gov. Expected to Announce $120 Million Plan Replace Lead Pipes

Elected officials in Newark are expected to announce a multi-million dollar program to put an end to the city's lead crisis. Gov. Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday will make an announcement to accelerate a permanent remedy for the water issue that has been impacting thousands of residents. The long-term plan to fix lead levels in the water is to put $120 million towards replacing the lead pipes for about 14,000 households served by the Pequannock water filtration plant. People have been receiving bottled water since the issue was discovered earlier this month, and the city has distributed tens of thousands of cases.

Harvey Weinstein Due Back in Court in Sex Assault Case



Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is due back in court on Monday to face a new indictment that prosecutors say would open the door for an actress to testify against him in his sexual assault case. Prosecutors say Weinstein will appear in state court in Manhattan, where he's expected to enter a not guilty plea. He has previously pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. The new indictment against Weinstein hasn't been made public. But in court papers, prosecutors said it was needed to bring evidence involving Annabella Sciorra, best known for her work on "The Sopranos." She says Weinstein raped her inside her Manhattan apartment after she starred in a film for his movie studio in 1993. Weinstein, 67, who's free on $1 million bail, has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

MTV Brings Video Music Awards to New Jersey for the First Time Ever

Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes are set to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV announced Tuesday that Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin and Rosalia will also hit the stage Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, who was previously announced as a performer, scored the most nominations. They are competing for 10 prizes. Missy Elliott will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will also perform. Comedian-actor Sebastian Maniscalco will host the VMAs.

US Open Kicks Off in New York City

At first glance, this U.S. Open might appear as unpredictable as any. From recent injuries to players such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep, to a bit of pre-tournament shakiness from Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, to Rafael Nadal's issues on hard courts, to the group of up-and-coming men's issues at Wimbledon, it's difficult to predict what will unfold at Flushing Meadows over the next two weeks. And yet this much is clear with main-draw action set to start Monday: If they're healthy, then the expected champions will come from a small group of women that includes Williams, Osaka and Halep and the members of the men's Big Three.