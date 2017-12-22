What to Know The Republican-led Congress narrowly passed a temporary spending bill to avert a government shutdown, doing the bare minimum

Deaths from drug overdoses is up 21 percent last year, and for the second straight year dragged down how long Americans are expected to live

Dick Enberg, the longtime sportscaster who got his big break with UCLA basketball, has died at age 82, his daughter, Nicole, confirms

Congress Clears Temporary Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown

The Republican-led Congress narrowly passed a temporary spending bill to avert a government shutdown, doing the bare minimum in a sprint toward the holidays and punting disputes on immigration, health care and the budget to next year. The measure passed the House on a 231-188 vote over Democratic opposition and then cleared the Senate, 66-32, with Democrats from Republican-leaning states providing just enough votes. President Trump is expected to sign the measure. The stopgap legislation would keep the government from closing down at midnight Friday. It has traversed a tortured path, encountering resistance from the GOP's most ardent allies of the military, as well as opposition from Democrats who demanded but were denied a vote on giving immigrants brought to the country as children and in the country illegally an opportunity to become citizens. The wrap-up measure allows Republicans controlling Washington to savor their win on this week's $1.5 trillion tax package — even as they kick a full lineup of leftover work into the new year. Congress will return in January facing enormous challenges on immigration, the federal budget, health care and national security along with legislation to increase the government's authority to borrow money.

Papa John's Founder Out as CEO Weeks After NFL Comments

Papa John's founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players -- comments for which the company later apologized. Schnatter will be replaced as chief executive by Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie on Jan. 1, the company announced. Schnatter, who appears in the chain's commercials and on its pizza boxes, and is the company's biggest shareholder, remains chairman of the board. Earlier this year, Schnatter blamed slowing sales growth at Papa John's -- an NFL sponsor and advertiser -- on the outcry surrounding players kneeling during the national anthem. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had kneeled during the national anthem to protest what he said was police mistreatment of black men, and other players started kneeling as well. Papa John's apologized two weeks later, after white supremacists praised Schnatter's comments. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company distanced itself from the group, saying that it did not want them to buy their pizza.

U.N. Denounces U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli Capital

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to denounce President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, largely ignoring Trump's threats to cut off aid to any country that went against him. The nonbinding resolution declaring U.S. action on Jerusalem "null and void" was approved 128-9 — a victory for the Palestinians, but not as big as they predicted. Amid Washington's threats, 35 of the 193 U.N. member nations abstained and 21 were absent. The resolution, sponsored by Yemen and Turkey, reaffirmed what has been the United Nations' stand on the divided holy city since 1967: that Jerusalem's final status must be decided in direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said afterward that he completely rejects the "preposterous" resolution. He thanked Trump for his "stalwart defense of Israel" and said Jerusalem "always was, always will be" the capital of the Jewish state.

Soaring Overdose Deaths Cut U.S. Life Expectancy for 2nd Year

U.S. deaths from drug overdoses skyrocketed 21 percent last year, and for the second straight year dragged down how long Americans are expected to live. The government figures put drug deaths at 63,600, up from about 52,000 in 2015. For the first time, the powerful painkiller fentanyl and its close opioid cousins played a bigger role in the deaths than any other legal or illegal drug, surpassing prescription pain pills and heroin. "This is urgent and deadly," director of the CDC said. Two-thirds of last year's drug deaths — about 42,000 — involved opioids, a category that includes heroin, methadone, prescription pain pills like OxyContin, and fentanyl. Fatal overdoses that involved fentanyl and fentanyl-like drugs doubled in one year, to more than 19,000, mostly from illegally made pills or powder, which is often mixed with heroin or other drugs.

Legendary Sportscaster Dick Enberg Dies, His Daughter Confirms

Dick Enberg, the longtime sportscaster who got his big break with UCLA basketball and went on to call Super Bowls, Olympics, Final Fours and Angels and Padres baseball games, has died. He was 82. Engberg's daughter, Nicole, confirmed the death. She said the family became concerned when he didn't arrive on his flight to Boston, and that he was found dead at his home in La Jolla, a San Diego neighborhood, with his bags packed. The family said it believes he had a heart attack, but is awaiting official word. Enberg retired in October 2016 after a 60-year career — and countless calls of "Oh my!" in describing a play that nearly defied description. He also was well-known for his baseball catchphrase of "Touch 'em all" for home runs.