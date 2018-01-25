What to Know A commuter train derailed in northern Italy, killing at least two people, seriously injuring at least 10 and trapping others, police say

Michigan State President Resigns; U.S. Olympic Committee Face Nassar Fallout

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has resigned, hours after disgraced Olympic doctor Larry Nassar got up to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girls and women. Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment. Michigan lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for a resolution seeking the removal of Michigan State University's president over claims the school missed chances to stop Nassar. The state House approved the nonbinding measure after Nassar was sentenced. The resolution says legislators have "lost confidence" in Simon's ability to lead a transparent investigation, to implement changes, to protect students and to lead the university. Brian Breslin, MSU Board of Trustees Chair, has accepted Simon's resignation and said that "it is now time for change."

Train Derails Near Milan, At Least 2 Dead, Many Injured, Police Say

A commuter train derailed in northern Italy, killing at least two people, seriously injuring at least 10 and trapping others heading into the city of Milan at the start of the work day, carabinieri police said. The Trenord train derailed near the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of the city, halting train traffic into and out of Italy's financial capital for hours. At least two main cars peeled off the rails but were still standing, albeit at an angle. Rescue crews gingerly climbed through the crushed sides of the cars trying to get to trapped passengers. Carabinieri police confirmed at least two people were killed, 10 were seriously injured and dozens more slightly injured. The train was heading from Cremona, in eastern Lombardy, into Milan's Garibaldi station. Trenord is the regional train company serving the Lombardy region. It is notorious among passengers for dirty, packed cars and frequent delays. On social media, it was ridiculed for tweets blaming delays into Milan on a "technical inconvenience" involving a train. It was the latest incident involving Italy's aging rail system.

Trump Says He's “Looking Forward” to Being Questioned Under Oath

President Trump declared he's "looking forward" to being questioned — under oath — in the special counsel's probe of Russian election interference and Trump's possible obstruction in the firing of the FBI director. Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant. He said, as he has repeatedly, that "there's no collusion whatsoever" with the Russians, and he added, "there's no obstruction whatsoever." The full scope of Mueller's investigation, which involves hundreds of thousands of documents and dozens of witness interviews, is unknown. And there have been no signs that agents aren't continuing to work on ties between Trump's campaign and a Russian effort to tip the 2016 election. But now that Mueller's team has all but concluded its interviews with current and former Trump officials, and expressed interest in speaking with the president himself.

Tiny Implant Opens Way to Deliver Drugs Deep Into the Brain

Scientists have created a hair-thin implant that can drip medications deep into the brain by remote control and with pinpoint precision. Tested only in animals so far, if the device pans out it could mark a new approach to treating brain diseases — potentially reducing side effects by targeting only the hard-to-reach circuits that need care. Stronger and safer treatments are needed for brain disorders ranging from depression to Parkinson's. Simply getting medications inside the brain, past what's called the blood-brain barrier, is a hurdle. It's even harder to reach its deepest structures. Pills and IV drugs that make it inside trigger side effects as they wash over entire regions of the brain.

Elton John Says Upcoming Tour Will Be His Last

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world. He calls it a "way to go out with a bang." The 70-year-old singer, pianist and composer said he wanted to spend time with his family. His children will be 10 and 8 when he stops in 2021, and John said he hoped he might be able to take them to soccer practice. John made the announcement at an event in New York in which he sat at a piano and performed "Tiny Dancer" and "I'm Still Standing." He wore his signature glasses and a colorful suit jacket that read "Gucci Loves Elton." His final tour — dubbed "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" — starts in September. It will consist of 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Asia. Tickets go on sale beginning Feb. 2.

Meryl Streep Starring in Season 2 of “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep is starring in season two of "Big Little Lies," adding more woman power to the Nicole Kidman-Reese Witherspoon drama. HBO said in a statement that Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, mother-in-law to Kidman's character, Celeste. Mary Louise comes seeking answers about last season's violent death of her son, Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard. Kidman and Witherspoon star in and produce the series, which reaped Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards as best series. Kidman, Skarsgard and Laura Dern also collected multiple trophies. Streep, the most-nominated actor in Oscar history, picked up her 21st nod for this year's awards for her role in the newspaper drama "The Post."