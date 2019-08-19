Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Fate of NYPD Officer Pantaleo Expected This Week

New York City's police commissioner will make a final decision as early as Monday on whether to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo for his role in Eric Garner's death. An administrative judge who recommended Pantaleo be fired over the 2014 chokehold death of Garner said that his descriptions of the chokehold were "implausible and self-serving," according to a document obtained by The New York Times. Pantaleo was suspended shortly after the judge's decision became public, about two weeks after federal prosecutors closed the book on criminal charges.

Woman Charged in Missing New Canaan Mom Case Heads Back to Court

A woman charged in connection with the disappearance of a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five is headed back to court. Michelle Troconis has pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the May 24 disappearance of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. The 44-year-old Troconis is the girlfriend of Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who has pleaded not guilty to the same charges. Both are free on $500,000 bond.

Ex-NRA President Oliver North Meets State Investigators



A National Rifle Association leader-turned-critic is meeting with New York investigators on Monday, and the NRA wants to be there. New York's attorney general's office is questioning Oliver North as it probes whether the NRA broke laws governing its nonprofit status. The powerful gun lobby asked a New York state judge last Friday to let it in the meeting, saying it would be "severely prejudiced" if privileged information is divulged. In court papers, it said it had asked the attorney general's office to be included in the meeting but was told it would be burdensome and was refused. The NRA cited grounds why some information could be kept from investigators, including attorney client privilege, work-product rules and other unspecified privileges.

Dangerous Heat, Humidity Pave Way for More Afternoon Storms Across Tri-State

The tri-state area is expected to kick off the week with high heat and humidity which will pave the way for more afternoon storms across the region, Storm Team 4 says. Most of the city will stay dry Monday morning with temperatures feeling dangerously close to 100 degrees and no real relief will come until the end of the week. Storms are expected for Monday's evening commute, but they look to become more widespread Tuesday as a disturbance passes through. A heat advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m. for most of the region.