Woman in Missing CT Mom of 5 Case Has 28-Second Court Hearing

A woman charged in connection with the disappearance of a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five is headed back to court. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

Michelle Troconis appeared in a Stamford courthouse on Monday morning to face evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the disappearance of New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos.

Troconis and her lawyer appeared in court and asked for a continuance. Her court appearances are typically short, but Monday's lasted a total of 28 seconds.

Monday's appearance was a continuance from her pre-trial hearing in July.

The main piece of evidence the state has is surveillance video from the day Jennifer disappeared.

Court documents say the surveillance video appears to show a man and woman matching the description of Troconis and Fotis Dulos dumping several trash bags in bins along Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Investigators found a kitchen sponge and a piece of clothing soaked in Jennifer's blood.

Police charged both Troconis and Dulos with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Both pleaded not guilty and have been out on bond.

The judge agreed to move Troconis' next court appearance to September 20.