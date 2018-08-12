Gun-Toting Thief in 'R.I.P. Youth' Shirt Chokes Man Unconscious, Flees With $1K in Cash: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Gun-Toting Thief in 'R.I.P. Youth' Shirt Chokes Man Unconscious, Flees With $1K in Cash: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Thief With Gun Leaves Man Unconscious, Robs Him: Cops

    A thief choked a man unconscious and fled with his belongings and $1,000 in cash, police say. (Published 4 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A thief choked a man unconscious and fled with his belongings and $1,000 in cash after the man tried to keep the thief from robbing him

    • The man was inside a building in Hamilton Heights on Friday when the thief approached him from behind

    • When the man resisted the thief, the thief put him in a chokehold until he passed out

    A thief choked a man unconscious and fled with his belongings and $1,000 in cash after the man tried to keep the thief from robbing him, police said.

    The 23-year-old man was inside an apartment building near West 147th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights around 9:50 p.m. on Friday when the thief approached him from behind and tried to steal his belongings, the NYPD said.

    When the man resisted, the thief put him in a choke hold until he passed out, police said.

    The thief then fled with the man’s cell phone, wallet, backpack and $1,000 in cash, the NYPD said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The victim was treated at the scene for bruising to his neck, police said.

    Police are now searching for the thief, who was last seen wearing sunglasses, a t-shirt emblazoned with “R.I.P. Youth" and a tombstone graphic, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

    The entire attack was caught on surveillance video (above).

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us