Attacker Stabs Man Walking Down Street in Greenwich Village: NYPD

By Alexis Gorenstein

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Police are looking for an attacker who they say threatened and stabbed another man walking down the street in Greenwich Village.

    About 6 a.m. on Friday, an unidentified man was walking down Fifth Avenue in Greenwich Village when he was approached by his attacker, police said.

    The assailant proceeded to verbally threaten the victim before stabbing and slashing him several times, police said. The victim suffered wounds to his back, abdomen, chest, and head. He was transported to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was treated and released.

    The assailant was seen in surveillance video around the time of the attack holding a knife in a convenience store.

    Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

