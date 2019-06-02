Governor's Ball Music Festival Delayed For Hours Due to Rain

The Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island was delayed for more than six hours on Sunday due to the threat of rain.

Organizers said the threat of mid-afternoon thunderstorms caused them to delay opening the gates until 6:30 p.m., with the first act to perform at 6:45 p.m.

A short but heavy rainfall came down around 6 p.m. Most of the day was sunny and hot in New York City.

Video showed crowds waiting to get to Randall's Island, which is in the East River between East Harlem, Mott Haven and Astoria.

Nas, Sza and The Strokes were among the acts scheduled to perform after the gates opened Sunday evening.