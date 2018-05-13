A good Samaritan chased down and stopped an attacker who struck two women in the head near a Brooklyn bus stop, the NYPD said.

What to Know A good Samaritan chased down and held a man who attacked two women in their 70s in Brownsville, Brooklyn

The man, who may be homeless, struck the women in the head and tried to flee the scene, police said

The women were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for injuries and released

A good Samaritan chased down and stopped an attacker who struck two women in the head near a Brooklyn bus stop, the NYPD said.

The two women, both of whom are in their 70s, were near a bus stop at 1572 Pitkin Ave. in Brownsville, Brooklyn around 10 a.m. on Sunday when the approximately 60-year-old man approached and hit the two of them in their faces, leaving them both with bruising and swelling, police said.

The man fled the scene, but a witness chased him him down and held him until police arrived, the NYPD said.

The attacker, who may be homeless, was arrested and is currently being evaluated at Brookdale Hospital, police said.

The two women were also transported to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries and released, the NYPD said.



