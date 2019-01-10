NYPD: 12-Year-Old Girl Lured Into Man's SUV, Raped in the Bronx - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD: 12-Year-Old Girl Lured Into Man's SUV, Raped in the Bronx

The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD: 12-Year-Old Girl Lured Into Man's SUV, Raped in the Bronx
    NYPD

    What to Know

    • Police say a 12-year-old girl was raped last week in the Bronx by an unknown man cops want to find and question

    • The girl was lured into a black SUV in Soundview Friday night and taken to Pelham Bay, where she was attacked, the NYPD says

    • the girl was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition

    The NYPD says a man lured a young girl into his car last week in the Bronx, drove her to a different neighborhood in the borough and raped her. 

    Police released surveillance footage of a heavy set bald man they say they want to question in connection with the sex attack that happened on Friday at around 10:30 p.m. on Elder Avenue in Soundview. 

    Cops claim a suspect approached the 12-year-old girl while in his black SUV and somehow got her to get into his vehicle. Police say he then drove her from Soundview to Pelham Bay, where the girl was raped.

    After the attack, the girl was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    The man wanted for questioning by police was last seen wearing all black. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

    Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us