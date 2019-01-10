What to Know Police say a 12-year-old girl was raped last week in the Bronx by an unknown man cops want to find and question

The NYPD says a man lured a young girl into his car last week in the Bronx, drove her to a different neighborhood in the borough and raped her.

Police released surveillance footage of a heavy set bald man they say they want to question in connection with the sex attack that happened on Friday at around 10:30 p.m. on Elder Avenue in Soundview.

Cops claim a suspect approached the 12-year-old girl while in his black SUV and somehow got her to get into his vehicle. Police say he then drove her from Soundview to Pelham Bay, where the girl was raped.

After the attack, the girl was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The man wanted for questioning by police was last seen wearing all black. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.