Four dogs died and seven people were hurt after a Washington Heights high-rise apartment went up in flames, fire officials said, and the fire could be seen shooting out from the balcony.

The blaze broke out on a 19th floor apartment on Audobon Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to fire officials. Neighbors of the burning home took video of the raging fire, while dozens more tenants watched from other balconies or from the ground below. Some tenants were able to smell the smoke from inside and rushed out.

Firefighters said they were able to gain control of the flames, which was churning out plumes of black smoke, after about an hour.

Seven people were hurt in the inferno, authorities said. The four dogs inside the apartment were unable to make it out alive.

An investigation is ongoing to find what sparked the fire. Firefighters said the building, which houses two daycares, is fireproof.