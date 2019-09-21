Four Dogs Die, Seven People Hurt in Washington Heights High-Rise Fire - NBC New York
Four Dogs Die, Seven People Hurt in Washington Heights High-Rise Fire

Seven people were also hurt in the tower inferno

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Washington Heights Fire Leaves Four Dogs Dead

    Flames could be seen on video shooting out from the 19th floor apartment, with neighbors both on the ground and next to the flames taking video. NBC New York’s reports.

    What to Know

    • Four dogs died and seven people were hurt after a Washington Heights high-rise apartment went up in flames, fire officials said

    • Neighbors of the burning home took video of the raging fire, while dozens more tenants watched from other balconies or from the ground below

    • Firefighters said they were able to gain control of the flames, which was churning out plumes of black smoke, after about an hour

    Four dogs died and seven people were hurt after a Washington Heights high-rise apartment went up in flames, fire officials said, and the fire could be seen shooting out from the balcony.

    The blaze broke out on a 19th floor apartment on Audobon Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to fire officials. Neighbors of the burning home took video of the raging fire, while dozens more tenants watched from other balconies or from the ground below. Some tenants were able to smell the smoke from inside and rushed out.

    Firefighters said they were able to gain control of the flames, which was churning out plumes of black smoke, after about an hour.

    Seven people were hurt in the inferno, authorities said. The four dogs inside the apartment were unable to make it out alive.

    An investigation is ongoing to find what sparked the fire. Firefighters said the building, which houses two daycares, is fireproof.

