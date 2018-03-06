Food Truck Festival Coming to New York City - NBC New York
Food Truck Festival Coming to New York City

Published at 9:49 AM EST on Mar 6, 2018 | Updated at 9:54 AM EST on Mar 6, 2018

    What to Know

    • The NYC Food Truck Fest, scheduled for March 25, will feature a dozen gourmet food trucks

    • The event is organized by Grand Bazaar NYC, a weekly curated market on the Upper West Side featuring over 100 vendors

    • Admission is free; 100 percent of Grand Bazaar profits go to local public schools

    Foodies gather around! A food truck festival is making its way to New York City.

    The NYC Food Truck Fest, scheduled for March 25, will feature a dozen gourmet food trucks.

    Fresh lobster sandwiches, pizza, mac n’ cheese, crepes, stuffed French toast and empanadas are just some of the dishes that will be available at the food truck festival.

    The event is organized by Grand Bazaar NYC, a weekly curated market on the Upper West Side featuring over 100 vendors. It is also co-hosted by the New York Food Truck Association.

    The NYC Food Truck Fest will take place at the Grand Bazaar NYC located at 100 West 77th Street.

    One hundred percent of the Grand Bazaar NYC’s profits are donated to local public schools that will benefit around 4,000 students.

    Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

