What to Know The MTA plans to close five Washington Heights subway stations for around a year each — though not at the same time

Starting this coming Jan. 5, 1 trains will not stop at the 168th Street as the MTA installs four new elevator cars, among other upgrades

Four other stations will also be closing for a year each while elevators are replaced

The MTA plans to close five Washington Heights subway stations for around a year each — though not at the same time — as part of an elevator replacement project.

Starting this coming Jan. 5, 1 trains will not stop at the 168th Street as the MTA installs four new elevator cars, upgrades elevator shafts and carries out mechanical work at the station, the agency said.

Four other stations will also be closing for the following durations while elevators are replaced, according to the MTA:

The 181st Street A train station will be closed from October 2019 to October 2020

The 181st Street 1 train station will be closed from March 2021 to February 2022

The 191st Street 1 train station will be closed from February 2020 to February 2021

The 190th Street A train station will be closed from November 2020 to October 2021

The closures have been “staggered in order to avoid concurrent closures on the same line,” the MTA noted.

The MTA said it plans to amp up M5 bus service in the area to compensate for the closures, and will allow free MetroCard transfers to M3, M4 and M5 buses between 157th and 168th Streets, the MTA said.

Customers will still be able to take the A and C trains at the 168th Street station. There is a free walking transfer between the 1 train stations at 215th Street or 207th Street and the Inwood-207th Street A train station, the MTA noted.

The agency will also be offering “three-legged transfers” on a “limited basis.”

“For example, a rider from the Bronx wishing to get to the A line may take the Bx10, transfer to the Bx7 and then swipe into the A station at Inwood-207th Street on one fare (bus to bus to train),” the agency said.

In a statement, NYC Transit President Andy Byford said the elevator replacement projects were “long overdue and critical for reliable access to these unique ‘deep stations,’” adding that the MTA had “put together a schedule that takes care not to cause unnecessary inconvenience for customers.”

“We thank our customers for their patience during this extraordinary work and hope they take advantage of the enhanced bus service and additional free transfers we’ve arranged for the duration of the projects,” he said.