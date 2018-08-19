What to Know A firefighter was arrested for starting five fires on Long Island, including one sparked by a Molotov cocktail, police said

A firefighter was arrested for starting five fires on Long Island, including one sparked by a Molotov cocktail, authorities said.

Bethpage Fire Department member Christopher Cordeiro, 20, of Bethpage, used a Molotov cocktail to set the first fire in a pit across from 25 Arthur Ave. in Bethpage last June, Nassau County police said.

On March 1 of this year, Cordeiro set another fire, in a dumpster at 67 West Millpage Drive, police said.

On Aug. 5, Cordeiro started a fire inside an abandoned house at 285 Stewart Ave., and on Aug. 10, he started a blaze in a wooded area next to 96 Broadway, according to police.

And on Sunday, he set a fire inside a shed at 121 North Hermann Ave., police said. He was arrested at the Bethpage Fire House on Union Avenue on Sunday.

Cordeiro faces charges including third-degree arson, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree arson and fifth-degree arson, and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

News 4 New York has reached out to the Bethpage Fire Department for comment.