Father-Son Drag Racers Arrested After Posting Dash Cam Video of Lincoln Tunnel Crash on Instagram - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Father-Son Drag Racers Arrested After Posting Dash Cam Video of Lincoln Tunnel Crash on Instagram

The high-speed race on Feb. 9 resulted in an accident inside the tunnel's North Tube

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dash Cam Video Shows Drag Racing Accident in Lincoln Tunnel

    Port Authority police say they arrested 25-year-old Chadwick Quinones of New Jersey and his dad, 44-year-old Fred Ordine, after they became aware of a drag race video the duo posted on Instagram.

    (Published 12 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Port Authority police say they arrested Chadwick Quinones, 25, of New Jersey and his dad, Fred Ordine, for drag racing in Lincoln Tunnel

    • The high-speed race occurred around 10 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said, and resulted in an accident inside the tunnel's North Tube

    • Police made the arrests after they became aware of a dash cam video Quinones had posted to his Instagram

    Maybe these father-son drag racers shouldn't have done it for the "gram." 

    Port Authority police say they arrested 25-year-old Chadwick Quinones of New Jersey and his dad, 44-year-old Fred Ordine, after they became aware of a dash cam video the duo posted on Instagram which allegedly shows them racing their Corvettes through Lincoln Tunnel.

    The high-speed race occurred around 10 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said, and resulted in an accident inside the tunnel's North Tube. 

    In the dash cam footage, the vehicle can be seen going at high speed, racing past commuter buses and other vehicles. As a yellow Corvette attempts to pass, the car loses control and spun into another vehicle.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    ullstein bild via Getty Images

    Quinones initially fled the scene but later returned and admitted his involvement in the accident. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exhibit registration and careless driving.

    But thanks to the video Quinones had posted to his Instagram, which was later deleted after detectives asked him about it, the driver and his father now both face reckless endangerment, reckless driving and illegal speed contest charges.

    The video was reposted by others and Quinones's account was still tagged in some of the posts, police said.

    Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us