Woman, 3 Kids Tied Up During Home Invasion by Fake Cops: NYPD

Two men posing as federal officers stormed into a Brooklyn apartment and tied up children, all for a pair of sneakers and a jar of spare change, police say.

The burglars knocked on a backdoor of the Cypress Hills home on Friday evening, according to police.

A 33-year-old woman and three children – two girls, ages 12 and 8, and a 14-year-old boy – were at home at the time.

When the family opened the door, the men announced themselves as officers and then pointed a handgun at them.



The men tied up two of the children as they ransacked the apartment, police said.

One of the men was wearing a jacket identifying him as an officer of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the victims said.

In the end, the duo only got away with a Playstation 4, a jar full of coins and a pair of sneakers, according to police. They also stole the home's camera system.

No one was physically injured, police said, but neighbors are on edge.

"Since they did that to those kids, I hope they do get caught," Cypress Hills resident Barbara Mauceri said.



The NYPD hasn’t released any images or descriptions of the suspects.

