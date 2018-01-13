Firefighter Arrested, Accused of Selling Fentanyl: Sources - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Firefighter Arrested, Accused of Selling Fentanyl: Sources

By Marc Santia

Published at 1:35 PM EST on Jan 13, 2018 | Updated at 1:48 PM EST on Jan 13, 2018

    Video obtained by NBC 4 New York shows Homeland Security Investigations agents taking a firefighter into custody. Law enforcement sources say he is accused of buying fentanyl on the dark web and selling it.

    A firefighter was arrested and accused of selling fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin. 

    Anthony Marino was taken into custody at his home in Staten Island. Video obtained by NBC 4 New York shows Homeland Security Investigations agents placing the cuffed firefighter into a car. 

    Marino allegedly bought fentanyl off the dark web and sold it, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York. 

    The FDNY didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

    It wasn't clear whether Marino had an attorney. 


