The FDNY said it received a report of the incident on Ocean Avenue around 2:43 p.m.

According to law enforcement, the driver may have had a medical episode

A 10-year-old boy died and at least two others were injured after an SUV jumped the curb and slammed into scaffolding in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The young boy was walking near a bus stop on Ocean Avenue and Avenue L in Midwood when the driver somehow veered off the road after going through a stoplight just before 3 p.m., according to police. The northbound car went over the curb, hitting the child as he was looking down at his phone, and then plowed into the scaffolding, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

Part of the scaffolding came crashing down on the silver SUV, which was left lodged underneath the collapsed structure outside a six-story building being renovated.

The 50-year-old driver and the passenger in the car, who police sources say was his 8-year-old daughter, were rushed to the hospital. The driver may have had some sort of medical issue leading up to the crash, sources said. Both were expected to recover from their injuries.

The boy suffered neck and back trauma and was rushed to New York Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. A backpack, possibly from one of the victims, could be seen on the ground about 20 feet shy of the collapsed scaffolding.

A number of surrounding streets were closed down in wake of the crash, including Ocean Avenue between Avenue K and Avenue M.

Chopper 4 video from the scene show a wrecked, silver vehicle pinned underneath a collapsed scaffolding as a number of first responders surrounded the taped-off scene.

The city's Department of Building will check the stability of the rest of the scaffolding. A police investigation is still ongoing.