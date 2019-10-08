Police are looking for a man who escaped police custody while his hands were cuffed in front of him in Brooklyn Monday, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4. (Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019)

The handcuffed prisoner who escaped police custody in Brooklyn Monday, prompting a manhunt, remains at large nearly 24 hours later -- despite intitial reports that he may have been apprehended, police said Tuesday.

The prisoner, who had been arrested on an armed robbery charge, was being walked into Central Booking when he took off near Atlantic Avenue and Court Street around 11:30 a.m., law enforcement sources say. Sources had said he was captured several hours later, but police clarified Tuesday he was still missing.

His name was not immediately released.

Chopper 4 showed a large police response at the scene, with authorities canvassing area businesses and other locations.

