Handcuffed Prisoner Who Escaped Cops in Brooklyn Still on Run Hours Later, Police Say - NBC New York
Handcuffed Prisoner Who Escaped Cops in Brooklyn Still on Run Hours Later, Police Say

His name was not immediately released

By Marc Santia and Ken Buffa

Published 2 hours ago

    Escaped Prisoner on the Loose in Brooklyn; Cops Swarm Scene

    Police are looking for a man who escaped police custody while his hands were cuffed in front of him in Brooklyn Monday, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4. (Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Authorities are looking for a man who escaped police custody in downtown Brooklyn Monday

    • The man, whose name has not been released, had his hands cuffed in front of him and was en route to Central Booking when he escaped

    • He took off near Atlantic Avenue and Court Street around 11:30 a.m.; he was initially said to be found, but cops said Tuesday he was missing

    The handcuffed prisoner who escaped police custody in Brooklyn Monday, prompting a manhunt, remains at large nearly 24 hours later -- despite intitial reports that he may have been apprehended, police said Tuesday.

    The prisoner, who had been arrested on an armed robbery charge, was being walked into Central Booking when he took off near Atlantic Avenue and Court Street around 11:30 a.m., law enforcement sources say. Sources had said he was captured several hours later, but police clarified Tuesday he was still missing.

    His name was not immediately released. 

    Chopper 4 showed a large police response at the scene, with authorities canvassing area businesses and other locations.

