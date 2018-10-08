Police are looking for a man suspected of following a woman into the elevator in the East Village and sexually assaulting her the morning of Monday, Oct. 8. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Police are looking for a man who allegedly followed a woman into a building near East 20th Street and Avenue C, and sexually abused her

The man groped her in the elevator, then tried to pull her into a stairwell, got on top of her and choked her, police said

The woman screamed, prompting the suspect to run off; anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers

A man was captured on surveillance video following a woman into her apartment building in the East Village before he allegedly groped her, then tried to pull her into a stairwell and choked her on Monday morning, police say.

The 42-year-old woman was going into the building in the area of East 20th Street and Avenue C just after 8 a.m. when the man followed her inside, police said.

He then groped her and kissed her, and when the woman ran from the elevator, he tried to pull her into a stairwell, got on top of her and choked her, according to police.

The woman screamed, prompting the man to run down the stairs and out of the building.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition with scratches to her neck, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his early to mid 30s, about 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-9, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, dark sneakers with white soles and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.