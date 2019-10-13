Woman, 85, Attacked and Robbed in Front of UWS Home: Cops - NBC New York
Woman, 85, Attacked and Robbed in Front of UWS Home: Cops

The NYPD released photos of the two suspects and described as women in their early 20's

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A woman in her 80s was trying to enter her home Saturday afternoon when she was robbed, the NYPD says

    • The NYPD released photos of the two suspects and described them as women in their early 20's

    • According to officials, the suspects got away with the woman's purse with contents valued at $3,200

    A woman in her 80s was trying to enter her home Saturday afternoon when two young women jumped her from behind and stole her purse, the NYPD says. 

    The victim, an 85-year-old woman living on the Upper West Side, told police she fell to the ground when the suspects pushed her from behind, officials say. 

    The attack occured near West 74th Street and Broadway around 3:30 p.m, officials say.

    The NYPD released photos of the two suspects and described them as women in their early 20s.

    The suspects got away with the woman's purse, which held a cell phone, identification and cash with "a total estimated value of $3,200," officials said.

    The NYPD says the victim refused medical attention from EMS. 

