Kenneth Geller, 72, of Rockville Centre, allegedly went to his grandson's school and threatened to get a gun when asked for ID.

A Long Island man was arrested late Monday after making a gun threat at his grandson's elementary school, Nassau County Police said.

Kenneth Geller, 72, allegedly went to Oceanside School #6 in Oceanside Monday evening and told school officials he was there to pick up his grandson. When they asked for ID, he purportedly said he was going back to his car to get his ID and a gun.

When Geller returned, police said, he covered the school's security camera with his hand and pressed the doorbell repeatedly. School officials, fearful for their safety, called the authorities.

Geller was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree falsely reporting an incident.