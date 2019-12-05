What to Know A 32-year-old Bronx man has been indicted for allegedly attacking an FDNY EMT in an ambulance as he was being taken to a hospital

A 32-year-old Bronx man has been indicted on first-degree assault and other charges for allegedly attacking an FDNY emergency medical technician in an ambulance as he was being taken to a hospital in October, prosecutors say.

Thomas Wright was being transported to a hospital around 9 p.m. on Oct. 18 when he allegedly attacked FDNY EMT Nicholas Cody. The 20-year-old EMT was bitten in the shoulder, then Wright allegedly rushed toward him and smacked him in the chest and shoulder, slamming him into the door, with his own body.

Cody suffered nerve damage as a result.

Wright was arraigned Monday on multiple counts of assault. Bail was continued at $15,001 cash. He's due back in court later this month. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

"The defendant allegedly attacked the EMT who was trying to administer aid to him. He allegedly bit the victim and then slammed him against the metal doorframe of the ambulance, which caused serious injury to the victim’s shoulder," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. "The EMT is a 20-year-old man just starting his career of helping people in the Bronx. We will not tolerate assaults on our first responders. They face many hazards on the job, but they should never be subjected to violent acts."