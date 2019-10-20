Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, is known for some of the city's most over-the-top holiday displays -- and this year was on exception. Take a look at some of the most dazzling homes. (Published Friday, Dec. 14, 2018)

What to Know This year's holiday lights display in Dyker Heights may be without a key holiday staple: food

Food vendors are banned from the neighborhood between Thanksgiving Day and New Year's Day

The council says the ban was implemented to limit the noise and air pollution in the neighborhood

This year's holiday lights display in Dyker Heights may be without a key holiday staple: food.

This holiday season, food vendors will not be allowed in the neighborhood due to a recent ban passed by the New York City Council.

Each December, the Brooklyn neighborhood attracts tens of thousands of visitors with its Christmas light displays. Houses in the neighborhood are decorated with colored lights, life-size toy soldiers, blow-up snowmen, snowflake light shows and other flashy props.

The New York City Council approved a bill this week banning food vendors in the neighborhood between Thanksgiving Day and New Year's Day. Food vendors will not be allowed between 10th Avenue and 13th Avenue, and 81st Street and 86th Street.

See The Awesome Holiday Displays in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights

The council says the ban was implemented to limit the noise and air pollution in the neighborhood.

The council passed the bill unanimously.