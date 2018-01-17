Nearly a dozen Albanian members of a Staten Island-based drug gang were arrested early Wednesday on federal charges of distributing heroin and fentanyl throughout Staten Island, Brooklyn and New Jersey, law enforcement officials tell News 4.

A task force of DEA agents, NYPD detectives and members of other federal and state agencies made the arrests and executed federal search warrants at several locations, the officials said.

Details about the investigation and charges are expected to be released later Wednesday by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan.

The individuals arrested will appear in federal court in Manhattan later in the day as well.



