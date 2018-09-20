What to Know A pilot declared a mechanical-related possible emergency on a flight from Brazil early Thursday; it landed safely at JFK

Chopper 4 over the scene showed several firetrucks circling the plane on the tarmac before it was taken to the gate

The Port Authority union tweeted a photo of the plane that showed Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters dousing the flight's brakes with water

A Delta Airlines flight with "hot brakes" landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport early Thursday after the pilot declared an emergency over a hydraulic issue, according to Port Authority and federal aviation officials.

Flight 472, a Boeing 767 out of Brazil, was towed to the gate after its arrival around 6 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA described a "possible hydraulic issue" in its statement, while Delta called it a "potential mechanical issue" in a statement from the airline.

No one was hurt when the plane landed on Runway 31L. Chopper 4 over the scene showed several firetrucks circling the plane on the tarmac before it was taken to the gate.

The Port Authority union tweeted a photo of the plane that showed Port Authority Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters dousing the flight's brakes with water.

"Customers deplaned normally," Delta said in a statement. "The safety of Delta’s customers and employees is always our top priority."