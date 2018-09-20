Delta Flight With 'Hot Brakes' Lands Safely at JFK After Pilot Declares Mid-Air Emergency: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Delta Flight With 'Hot Brakes' Lands Safely at JFK After Pilot Declares Mid-Air Emergency: Officials

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Delta Flight With 'Hot Brakes' Lands Safely at JFK After Pilot Declares Mid-Air Emergency: Officials
    @PAPD911

    What to Know

    • A pilot declared a mechanical-related possible emergency on a flight from Brazil early Thursday; it landed safely at JFK

    • Chopper 4 over the scene showed several firetrucks circling the plane on the tarmac before it was taken to the gate

    • The Port Authority union tweeted a photo of the plane that showed Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters dousing the flight's brakes with water

    A Delta Airlines flight with "hot brakes" landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport early Thursday after the pilot declared an emergency over a hydraulic issue, according to Port Authority and federal aviation officials.

    Flight 472, a Boeing 767 out of Brazil, was towed to the gate after its arrival around 6 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA described a "possible hydraulic issue" in its statement, while Delta called it a "potential mechanical issue" in a statement from the airline. 

    No one was hurt when the plane landed on Runway 31L. Chopper 4 over the scene showed several firetrucks circling the plane on the tarmac before it was taken to the gate. 

    The Port Authority union tweeted a photo of the plane that showed Port Authority Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters dousing the flight's brakes with water.

    Top News: Slain Golf Champion Remembered at Iowa State

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Slain Golf Champion Remembered at Iowa State
    Charlie Neibergall/AP

    "Customers deplaned normally," Delta said in a statement. "The safety of Delta’s customers and employees is always our top priority."

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us