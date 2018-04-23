A 6-year-old boy died after an SUV slammed into the mini motorbike he was riding with his father. The SUV driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

A suspected drunken driver struck and killed a 6-year-old riding a mini motorbike with his father in West Philadelphia late Sunday night.

The boy and his 24-year-old father were riding the motorized bike along 63rd Street near Callowhill Street when a Jeep SUV turned into their path around 11 p.m., Philadelphia Police chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The boy died about an hour later at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. His father was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he underwent surgery overnight. The 28-year-old driver of the SUV was checked out at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, he appeared to be intoxicated, Small said.

“He had alcohol smell on his breath, he was staggering when he was standing and he was slurring when he was talking so he was arrested for suspected DUI,” Small said.

Police found a can and bottle of beer inside the man’s Jeep, Small said. The mas was driving on a suspended driver’s license.

"There is a very good chance that the 24-year-old father, if he survives, could be charged with a crime," Small said.

The father was operating a mini bike that doesn’t have lights and isn’t registered. Neither the man nor his son had on helmets, investigators said.

The crash remained under investigation early Monday.