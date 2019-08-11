5 Daredevils Arrested on Top of 72-Story Skyscraper

At least five people were seen on the roof of Trump World Tower, a 72-story skyscraper next to the United Nations.

At least five people were arrested on Sunday evening after they were spotted on top of the roof of Trump World Tower, a 72-story skyscraper in Midtown East.

The people appeared to be posing for and taking photos. Their legs and limbs often dangled over the edge of the roof, which is about 750 feet above ground.

Video from NBC 4 New York's Top of the Rock cam recorded them on the rooftop for more than a half hour.

There was no visible safety equipment. It wasn't clear how they accessed the roof.

The men were ages 19 to 25, the NYPD said. Charges were pending.

In 2017, a daredevil was sentenced to probation for hanging off skyscrapers -- which he then posted in hair-raising social media photos. Justin Casquejo was also arrested in 2014 for climbing on One World Trade Center, which was then a construction site.

Trump World Tower is one of the tallest residential buildings in the world, according to its website. It is located between 47th and 48th streets on the east side of Manhattan next to the FDR and the United Nations headquarters.