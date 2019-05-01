Man to Learn Fate in Hit-and-Run Case That Killed Beloved NYC DJ - NBC New York
Man to Learn Fate in Hit-and-Run Case That Killed Beloved NYC DJ

Kevin Ozorio faces five years of probation and must perform community service

Published 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Kevin Ozorio, 28, pleaded guilty in connection with the crash that killed John Paul Guerrero, also known as DJ Jinx Paul, back in 2016

    • Ozorio reached a plea deal in March, just before his trial was to begin, that keeps him out of jail; the victim's family was left frustrated

    • He faces five years of probation and must perform community service; he also waives his right to appeal

    The man who pleaded guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a popular Spanish radio DJ in Brooklyn more than two years ago will learn his fate Wednesday. 

    In March, Kevin Ozorio, 28, pleaded guilty to a single count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting it, a deal that left the victim's family frustrated. Ozorio had been indicted on charges of leaving the scene of the deadly 2016 crash in East New York and tampering with evidence. He was accused of driving the car that hit John Paul Guerrero, also known as DJ Jinx Paul, six days before Christmas that year.

    Ozorio was previously charged with the same crimes, but the charges were dropped after the Brooklyn district attorney said there wasn’t enough evidence showing he drove the car.

    Relatives of Guerrero told News 4 they were reluctant to accept the terms of his plea deal, but felt the district attorney's hands were tied. The deal Ozorio made in March calls for zero jail time. He faces five years of probation and must perform community service; he also waives his right to appeal. 

    Outside court, Guerrero's father cried saying the suspect took his son's life, leaving him to die on the street.

    Ozorio left court that day with his attorney without commenting. A crowd of Guerrero supporters are expected to show Wednesday for what is expected to be an emotional victim impact statement.

    Guerrero was a much-loved disc jockey who had become well known to listeners of radio station Mega 97.9. At a vigil following his death, hundreds of fellow DJs and fans lit candles and cried as they mourned him. He left behind a young son. 

