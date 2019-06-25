What to Know NYC man indicted on attempted murder, other charges, for allegedly stabbing 12-year-old son and 18-year-old stepdaughter in their apartment

Carlos Camilo, 43, of the Bronx, is also accused of subsequently assaulting two New York City Department of Correction Officers

Prosecutors say that the stabbings occurred after the mother of the victims allegedly talked to Camilo about ending their relationship

A New York City man was indicted on attempted murder and additional charges for stabbing his 12-year-old son and 18-year-old stepdaughter in their apartment last month after an apparent failed relationship, and subsequently assaulting two New York City Department of Correction Officers, according to prosecutors.

Carlos Camilo, 43, of the Bronx, was arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, attempted escape in the first degree and resisting arrest, announced Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark Tuesday.

Camilo is being held on remand and is due back in court Nov. 6.

Attorney information for Camilo was not immediately known.

According to the investigation, on the night of May 28, the Camilo stabbed his son and stepdaughter inside the home they shared in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, after the mother of the victims allegedly talked to Camilo about ending their relationship.

Camilo allegedly went to the 12-year-old victim, who was lying on a bed, grabbed him by the shirt and slit his throat.

According to prosecutors, Camilo then went to the bathroom, where his 18-year-old stepdaughter was in the shower, and allegedly pinned her against the wall and slashed her neck.

The mother and the victims who were slashed fled the apartment after the attack and went to a hospital where they were treated for their wounds, prosecutors say.

Camilo, allegedly, then barricaded himself inside the apartment and slashed himself before NYPD officers were able to remove him.

Subsequently, on May 31, Camilo tried to escape from custody at St. Barnabas Hospital and assaulted two Correction Officers in the process, prosecutors say, adding Camilo also hit one of the officers with a metal pipe which caused a large gash to his head.