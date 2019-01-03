Gov. Andrew Cuomo got a firsthand look at the L train tunnel months ahead of its shutdown in April. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 14, 2018)

What to Know Gov. Cuomo will make an announcement regarding the dreaded L train shutdown on Thursday, sources say

The anticipated 15-month shutdown -- which some have dubbed the L-pocalypse -- was set to begin in three months

It would affect 225,000 people who use the subway line to commute between Manhattan and Brooklyn

Asked about reports Cuomo's announcement could mean no full shutdown, Mayor de Blasio said he got initial briefings Thursday and didn't want to comment until the governor described the details to the public. Anything that avoids disruption, he favors, though, de Blasio added.

The announcement comes two weeks after Cuomo took a personal midnight tour of the L train tunnel Thursday ahead of the big repair project.

Following his 90-minute visit to the Canarsie Tunnel, which connects the Lower East Side to Williamsburg, he met with engineering experts and toured the areas damaged during Hurricane Sandy. Seven million gallons of saltwater inundated the tube during Sandy, and the damage was never fixed.

Cuomo concluded, at that time, that the project could not be changed, and the tunnel would have to be shut down for the planned 15 months.