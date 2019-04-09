'Very Serious' Crash Involving School Bus Closes Greenwich Street: Police - NBC New York
'Very Serious' Crash Involving School Bus Closes Greenwich Street: Police

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A Greenwich street and the surrounding area is closed off as officials respond to a "very serious accident" involving a school bus, police said. 

    King Street south of Rye Lake Avenue near the New York-Connecticut border, was closed in both directions as police investigated the crash, Greenwich police tweeted.

    "This will be an extended road closure for the investigation," the department said. 

    Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the crash or say if anyone was injured. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

