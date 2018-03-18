What to Know
The correction officer was attacked at an enhanced security area at Rikers Island
He was repeatedly punched and burned with scalding water, a union says
The union says city officials don't do enough to protect correction officers
A correction officer at Rikers Island was badly burned and beaten by an inmate, a union that represents such officers said as it demanded city officials do more to protect them.
The inmate threw scalding water on the officer and punched him repeatedly at an enhanced supervision housing unit at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on the island Saturday night, the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association said.
He was taken to New York Cornell Hospital and treated for first and third-degree burns and a broken nose, according to the union.
The officer is the fourth officer to be attacked at Rikers since a correction officer was brutally beaten by for alleged Bloods members on Feb. 10, the union says.
The inmate, who is being held on murder and assault charges, attacked another officer in the same housing unit last year, according to the union.
The union is calling on the City Council to take action. It wants all hot pots removed from jails immediately and more consequences for assaultive inmates.
"How many more correction officers have to get their nose and jaws broken, have urine and feces splashed at them, and have their neck broken?" the union said in a press release Sunday.