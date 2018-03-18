There are calls for solitary confinement to be reinstated for inmates under 21 after a Rikers correction officer was brutally beaten by young inmates. Katherine Creag reports

What to Know The correction officer was attacked at an enhanced security area at Rikers Island

He was repeatedly punched and burned with scalding water, a union says

The union says city officials don't do enough to protect correction officers

A correction officer at Rikers Island was badly burned and beaten by an inmate, a union that represents such officers said as it demanded city officials do more to protect them.

The inmate threw scalding water on the officer and punched him repeatedly at an enhanced supervision housing unit at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on the island Saturday night, the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association said.

He was taken to New York Cornell Hospital and treated for first and third-degree burns and a broken nose, according to the union.

A correction officers union says the officer was hospitalized with first and third-degree burns Saturday night.

Photo credit: Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association

The officer is the fourth officer to be attacked at Rikers since a correction officer was brutally beaten by for alleged Bloods members on Feb. 10, the union says.

The inmate, who is being held on murder and assault charges, attacked another officer in the same housing unit last year, according to the union.

The union is calling on the City Council to take action. It wants all hot pots removed from jails immediately and more consequences for assaultive inmates.

"How many more correction officers have to get their nose and jaws broken, have urine and feces splashed at them, and have their neck broken?" the union said in a press release Sunday.

Horror Over Inmate Ambush at Rikers Island