Multiple Agencies, Departments on High Alert After Dual Threats Call for Cop Execution in New York - NBC New York
NY-Earth-Week-Desktop

Multiple Agencies, Departments on High Alert After Dual Threats Call for Cop Execution in New York

The pair of threats called for the execution of police officers; a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest

By Katherine Creag and Marc Santia

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Law Enforcement on High Alert as Gang Calls to Execute Cop

    Police on Long Island and elsewhere are on high alert after a cop execution threat following the arrest of an alleged gang leader. Katherine Creag reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • MS-13 has put out a pair of threats against cops in Nassau County, according to Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder

    • In one threat, gang members said "it's time to take the streets back and take out a cop like we do in El Salvador"

    • Ryder said his department is taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and security" of its officers and medics

    Authorities on Long Island, as well as in the city, are on high alert after a pair of threats against cops, one of which called for the execution of a police officer "like we do in El Salvador," believed to stem from a member of one of the globe's most notorious and violent gangs.

    Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said Friday it was offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with "credible threats of violence" made by the gang MS-13 against police a day earlier.

    Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Thursday confirmed the threats, one of which was a message stating "police have been making too many arrests and it's time to take the streets back and take out a cop like we do in El Salvador." An informant told police about the threat, according to Newsday, with the gang member saying the enterprise needs to "make a statement."

    The second threat suggested someone carrying guns and a mask is planning to execute an officer. Ryder said the department is "taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and security" of its officers and medics.

    Top News Pics: Bush Presents Leadership Medal to U2's Bono

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Brandon Wade/AP

    The death threats targeted police officers in Hempstead, but sources close to the investigation say the NYPD and other agencies are taking the threats just as seriously as their counterparts in Suffolk County. 

    The threat came the same day that Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested the alleged head of the gang's East Coast operations, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, on murder conspiracy and drug trafficking charges.

    Authorities believe MS-13 has thousands of members across the country, mostly Central American immigrants. There have been 25 suspected MS-13 killings on Long Island in the past two years. 

    In recent weeks, more transnational gang members have been picked up from hiding spots in New York City.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us