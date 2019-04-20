It started with a stabbing at a hookah lounge and ended with a cop getting hit by a minivan in a parking lot.

A Nassau County police officer suffered minor injuries after the convoluted incident in Farmingdale in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., police were called to the lounge on Conklin Street for a disturbance. On arrival they found a man with slash wounds to his neck.

But when they tried to help him, he ran away toward a municipal parking lot, where he collapsed.

While helping him, a white minivan driving through that lot hit a parked Nissan, which in turn hit a woman standing next to it.

But the minivan continued on, striking one of the cops as well as the original slashing victim, before fleeing the lot.

The injured cop, the man slashed in the neck and the woman hit by the Nissan were all taken to a local hospital -- where police found another two victims being treated as well.

There were no arrests as of mid-morning Saturday.