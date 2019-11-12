Worker Dies After Falling at a Mall in Connecticut

A construction worker has died after falling at a mall in Norwalk early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the SoNo Collection on North Water Street around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report that a male construction worker had fallen from an elevated height.

When police arrived, they said they rendered medical aid to the man. He was then transported to Norwalk Hospital.

The man later died from his injuries, authorities added. His identity has not been released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified about the incident and is investigating.