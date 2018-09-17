What to Know A comic book artist from New Jersey pleaded guilty to distributing thousands of images and video of child pornography, prosecutors announced

Timothy Yates, 31, of West Orange, pleaded guilty Monday to information charging him with one count child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

According to court documents, Yates is a comic book artist and author of a series which features a young heroine on various adventures. Because of the nature of his job, Yates allegedly traveled across the country to promote his work and attend comic book conventions, which are often times attended by children.

Prosecutors say that on several instances between 2016 and 2017, undercover law enforcement officers allegedly accessed a publicly available peer-to-peer network and observed a computer an IP address sharing child pornography images and videos. This IP address and computer were allegedly associated with Yates.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Yates’ residence and allegedly discovered electronic devices belonging to him containing thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Yates was arrested and charged by complaint on April 4.

The charge of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2019.

Yates' attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.