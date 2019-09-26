Reporter Lauren Scala recalls eating through New York City with the now-late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.

Personal belongings of Anthony Bourdain, including his chef's knife and vinyl records, will be auctioned off online next month -- and much of the proceeds will go to a cause dear to the late chef's heart.

Over 200 items ranging from a draft of Bourdain's 1995 novel to an oil painting will be up for grabs from Oct. 9 through Oct. 30, according to Lark Mason Associates. "A significant portion" of the proceeds will benefit the beloved TV host's scholarship fund for students at The Culinary Institute of America, the auction house said.

A selection of the items will also be on display at Lark Mason Associates' New York City location at 227 E. 120th Street during the same period.

One of the most significant items in the auction is Bourdain's custom knife made by famous American bladesmith Bob Kramer, whose knives have become a sort of status symbol for chefs around the country, Bourdain once said.

The steel and meteorite blade is one of a kind. It comes with a certificate of authentication and it's estimated value is from $4,000-$6,000.

Bourdain's other assets after he died by suicide in June 2018 while he was in France working on his CNN series "Parts Unknown" were left to his 12-year-old daughter.